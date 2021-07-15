WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 248.6% in June

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 248.6% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CXSE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.46. 109,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,220. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.84.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
