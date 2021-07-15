WM Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,100 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 512 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. 40,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,151. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

