Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYTSU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,500,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,492,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $12,000,000.

BYTSU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

