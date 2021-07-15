Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 130,267 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VELOU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.