Woodline Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,282 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.65% of Cue Biopharma worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

CUE opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

