Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 207,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSII. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSII stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. FS Development Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

