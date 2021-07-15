Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $500,000.

SCAQU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

