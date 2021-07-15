Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 175,000 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EJFAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

OTCMKTS:EJFAU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

