Woodline Partners LP Takes $1.94 Million Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $199,000.

RMGCU stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

