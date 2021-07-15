World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading 4.1% Higher

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.18 and last traded at $167.18. 834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.59.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24.
In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.