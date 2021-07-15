World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading 4.1% Higher

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.18 and last traded at $167.18. 834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

