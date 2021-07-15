X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $36,194.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $9.05 million and $36,194.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000941 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020164 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

