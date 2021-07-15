XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Down 98.8% in June

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the June 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 145.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000.

Shares of XFLT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 103,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,260. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

