Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Yatsen worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $97,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after buying an additional 402,524 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth $54,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of Yatsen stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 8,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YSG shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.