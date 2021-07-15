Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $1.57 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. ArcLight Clean Transition comprises 1.3% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACTC. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,689,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,850,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,493,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,432,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcLight Clean Transition stock remained flat at $$18.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,036,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,673. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

