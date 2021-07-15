Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00314235 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00128764 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00170247 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002180 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003261 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,352,375 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

