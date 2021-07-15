Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 268,282 Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 268,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,000. Akero Therapeutics makes up about 0.4% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,489 shares of company stock worth $1,052,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,027. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

