YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.95 or 0.00852622 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars.

