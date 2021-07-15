Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,808,000 after purchasing an additional 208,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Yum China by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Yum China by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,543,000 after purchasing an additional 496,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

