Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.15). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLineRx.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLRX. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

