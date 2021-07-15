Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report sales of $558.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $577.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $447.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 326,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

