Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce $13.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.87 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $55.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $60.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.43. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $221.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

