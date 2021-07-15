Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce $321.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.50 million to $346.00 million. Hexcel posted sales of $378.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $57.08. 589,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,695. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -199.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

