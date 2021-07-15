Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$1.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

LYV traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.01. 7,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,993. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

