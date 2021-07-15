Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 688.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $61,328,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $60,441,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MAN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

