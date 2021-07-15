Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Brokerages expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce $179.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.46 million and the lowest is $176.80 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $159.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $729.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $730.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $793.57 million, with estimates ranging from $791.10 million to $796.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,052 shares of company stock valued at $19,896,618. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.63. 1,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,891. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

