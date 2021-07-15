Zacks: Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to report sales of $227.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.80 million. Bally’s posted sales of $28.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $958.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $906.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.59. 6,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,206. Bally’s has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.97.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

