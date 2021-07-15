Zacks: Analysts Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce $47.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 18,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

