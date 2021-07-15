Zacks: Analysts Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.80 Million

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce $47.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 18,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.