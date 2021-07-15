Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post $69.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.18 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $285.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,636. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

