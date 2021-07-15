Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. BorgWarner reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 671.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

