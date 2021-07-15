Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $75.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.68 million to $80.76 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $32.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $289.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $307.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $288.73 million, with estimates ranging from $271.02 million to $323.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,459. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

