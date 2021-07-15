Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

