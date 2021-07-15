Zacks: Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

CACI stock opened at $261.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.22. CACI International has a 12 month low of $193.44 and a 12 month high of $266.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.