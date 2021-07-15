Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frank’s International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Frank’s International by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Frank’s International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Frank’s International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Frank’s International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

