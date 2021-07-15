Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Hold

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

AUTL stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 285,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $12,107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

