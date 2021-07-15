Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BRC opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $61.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brady by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brady by 1.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Brady by 39.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Brady by 78.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

