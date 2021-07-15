Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Sell

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

CLDX opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 3.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,135,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,989,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.