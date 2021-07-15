Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Sell

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 195,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,343. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.