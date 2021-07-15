Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) to Hold

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $422.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 129,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

