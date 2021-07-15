Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) to Sell

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company's products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:WRAP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,022. The company has a market capitalization of $251.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 326.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $36,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,506.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $385,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

