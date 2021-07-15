Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) to Hold

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.70. XpresSpa Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $147.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.35.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 117.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

