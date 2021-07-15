Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

FCCY stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

