Zacks Investment Research Lowers EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $328.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.31.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EMCORE by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 139.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EMCORE by 290.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Recommended Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.