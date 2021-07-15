Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ikena Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.