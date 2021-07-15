Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Hold

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

PANL opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $264,558.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,271.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,356,947 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,577. 43.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

