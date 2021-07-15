Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) to Buy

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of BSY opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 80,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $5,280,834.60. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,090,028 shares of company stock worth $58,641,555. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 45,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

