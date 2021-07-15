Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to “Buy”

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGTA. BTIG Research began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $417.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

