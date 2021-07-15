Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

PRGS opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Progress Software by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $256,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

