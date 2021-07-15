Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to “Hold”

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAFE. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10. Safehold has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $85.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 127,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.61 per share, with a total value of $8,756,214.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 253,539 shares of company stock worth $17,940,987. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

