Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,254 shares of company stock worth $54,355,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

