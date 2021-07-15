Zano Reaches Market Cap of $20.69 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Zano has a total market cap of $20.69 million and $188,655.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00006071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.53 or 0.99893196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.01273985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00349975 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00382391 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,757,482 coins and its circulating supply is 10,727,982 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.